In Memoriam: Dylan Thomas

Many readers may already know that both my wife and I now accept Al Jazeera English as our primary source of international news. I have supplemented that source by setting up the Al Jazeera Web site
as one of my RSS feeds. Today I was delighted to see that there appears to be a staff member willing to have a bit of harmless fun in his/her work. This was made evident by whomever was responsible for writing the headline for a report about the broken traffic lights in Beirut:
Dying of the light: Lebanon's crisis and failing traffic signals
The appreciation of the poetry of Dylan Thomas is unmistakable (not to mention the music that Igor Stravinsky composed as an in memoriam on the occasion of the poet's death). The mere discovery of someone taking delight in English literature went a long way to making my day!
