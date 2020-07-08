C4NM’s Riley Nicholson to Live-Stream Recital

Poster design for the program begin announced (from the C4NM event page)
I seem to be moving into a “new normal” of announcing free live-streamed performances. Yesterday saw the announcement that Fred Hersch’s jazz theater piece My Coma Dreams will be coming to YouTube at the end of next week. Of more local interest, the Center for New Music (C4NM) will host the streaming of a one-hour solo piano recital towards the end of this month.
The recitalist will be C4NM Project Manager D. Riley Nicholson, composer, percussionist, pianist, and arts management professional. The title of his program will be Influences. His recital will survey his past influences through four key composers: Erik Satie (“Prélude du Nazaréen), Francis Poulenc (“À pied,” the first piece in his Promenades collection), Meredith Monk (“Railroad (Travel Song)”), and selections from Hans Otte’s Das Buch der Klänge (the book of sounds). The program will then conclude with the world premiere of Nicholson’s recent solo composition, “Without.”
This performance will take place on Sunday, July 26, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The video will be streamed through both Facebook and YouTube. The C4NM event page for this concert will include hyperlinks to these Web pages shortly before the performance is scheduled to begin. Hyperlinks will also be added to the C4NM home pages on both Facebook and YouTube.
