Omni: An “On Location” Duo Performance

As I had previously observed, last month was a busy one for Omni on-Location videos to be released by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This site wrote about those videos on the first and third Tuesdays of this past June. However, these have now been followed by a new video released on the fourth Tuesday of the month, June 23.
Mario To and Kaz Hudson playing To’s “Insomniac’s Dream”
This one is a duo performance by Mario To and Kaz Hudson. To is also the composer of the music being performed, “Insomniac’s Dream,” which he completed earlier this year. Both of them were guitar pupils under Meng Su at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and To also studied composition with Sergio Assad. The filming of the performance took place in the Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall of the Conservatory (on the ground floor with a view of Van Ness Avenue outside).
The program notes on the YouTube page for this video are relatively brief; but the composition is described as “the restless, cyclical struggle of a sleepless mind: the body longs for rest, but the mind refuses to quiet.” The music seems to have been inspired by the experience of a busy nighttime in downtown San Francisco. The overall duration is roughly six minutes. This is a modest amount of time; but, as so often seems to be the case with Omni videos, it is definitely time well spent!
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