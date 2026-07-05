SFP 2026–2027 Shenson Piano Series

This coming season, the Shenson Foundation will support San Francisco Performances (SFP) through The Shenson Piano Series. This will consist of four solo piano recitals, all of which will take place in Herbst Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The entrance to Herbst is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The specific dates and their related performers are as follows:
Thursday, November 12: The season will begin with the return of Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki, who will be presenting his fourth SFP piano recital. Program details have not yet been finalized, but the program will be one of “dance-inspired works.” The contributing composers will be Bohuslav Martinů, Manuel de Falla, Karol Szymanowski, Franz Schubert, and Béla Bartók.
Pianist Elisabeth Brauss (from the SFP Web page for her solo recital)
Friday, January 22: Unless I am mistaken, German pianist Elizabeth Brauss last visited San Francisco when she accompanied Dutch violinist Noa Wildschut in the third of the four San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Spotlight recitals performed in Davies Symphony Hall. Brauss will return with a program spanning the period from the late eighteenth century to the early twentieth. She will open her program with those two extremes, beginning with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 331 sonata in A major, followed by seven of the pieces in Béla Bartók’s “14 Bagatelles.” According to the Web page for those pieces, “Bartók adopted some techniques of Debussy and Schoenberg;” and the “Bagatelles” will be followed by Claude Debussy’s “Pour le Piano.” The second half of the program will reflect on the “partnership” of Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann. Brauss will begin with the first five of the eight solo piano pieces Brahms collected in his Opus 76. They will be followed by the full performance of Robert Schumann’s Opus 9 “Carnaval.”
Friday, February 26: Vikingur Ólafsson also last visited San Francisco in Davies, where he was a recitalist in the Great Performers Series. He will begin with two pieces by Philip Glass: the “Opening” movement on his Glassworks album and the fifteenth of his set of twenty études. This will be followed by three short Debussy pieces: “Ondine,” the eighth prelude in the second book, “Serenade for the Doll” from the Children’s Corner suite, and “Jardins sous la pluie” (gardens in the rain), the last of the three movements in his Estampes suite. He will devote the second half of the program to selections from two suites collected by Jean-Philippe Rameau, the third in D major followed by the second in E minor.
Friday, May 7: I know pianist Fazil Say best for his release of the six-CD set of all of the piano sonatas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. For his visit to San Francisco, he will shift his attention to Ludwig van Beethoven with performances of two of the sonatas given names: Opus 13 (“Pathétique”) and Opus 57 (“Appassionata”). He will devote the rest of his program to presenting his own compositions.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $360 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $315 for the remainder of the Orchestra and the Dress Circle, and $270 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
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