Not Much Bite from Slow Tiger

Cover of the album being discussed (from its Amazon.com Web page)
One week from today Endectomorph Music will release the self-titled debut album of the Slow Tiger quintet. The front line is shared between trumpeter Kenny Warren and Adam Schneit, who alternates between tenor saxophone and clarinet. Rhythm is provided by organist JP Schlegelmilch, Andrew Dow on electric bass, and drummer Nathan Ellman-Bell. As is often the case, Amazon.com has already created a Web page to process pre-orders.
The nine tracks were recorded in a basement studio in Nyack, New York, recalling the “Hey, kids, let’s put on a show” spirit of Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland. The advance material describes the selections as “earthy, rock-oriented melodies with more atmospheric explorations of song and sound” (whatever that means)! The good news is that all five of the performers have a solid command of their instruments. The bad news is that there is little in the content of the tracks that makes for engaging listening. Mind you, they have received a generous endorsement from clarinetist Ben Goldberg, whose work I have appreciated for many years; but this is one of those times when I shall have to agree to disagree with him. Perhaps the tiger needs significantly more determination in the steps it takes!
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