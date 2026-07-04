Aaron Bennett to Bring Trio to Chez Hanny

Saxophonist Aaron Bennett (right) with his trio colleagues Dan Seamans (bass) and Tim Bulkley (drum kit) performing Bird & Beckett Books and Records (courtesy of Jazz Chez Hanny)
Saxophonist Aaron Bennett is likely to be familiar to those following announcements of jazz performances on this site. His most recent “appearance” took place at the end of this past May, when he was on the front line at Bird & Beckett Books and Records in a septet led by bass guitarist Dave Parker. In a little over two weeks’ time, he will be leading a trio of his own for this month’s first Jazz Chez Hanny performance. Rhythm will be provided by Dan Seamans on bass and drummer Tim Bulkley, both of whom have performed at previous Chez Hanny gigs.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by cash, by check made out to Jazz Chez Hanny, or by Zelle through jazz@chezhanny.com. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Vaccination is required on the honor system, and masks are optional. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
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