Old First Concerts: September 2026

Having accounted for Old First Concerts (O1C) hosting next month’s San Francisco International Piano Festival, it is not too soon to prepare listeners for the beginning of the new season in September. This year there will be three performances, all on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. Most readers probably know by now that O1C events take place at Old First Presbyterian Church. This is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. Tickets are available for purchase through the hyperlinks attached to the dates, which are also available for live stream viewing. General admission is $30. with reduced rates for seniors, students, and children age twelve and under. The season will begin with the traditional Labor Day program as follows:
September 6: Those that have followed this site for some time have probably already guessed that the season will begin with the return of jazz pianist Mike Greensill, who has made this event a Labor Day tradition. Most likely, Greensill will continue to interleave his own original compositions with a generous share of selections from the Great American Songbook. Nevertheless, the show promises to be different from previous gigs because this year Greensill will celebrate his 80th birthday!
September 13: Pianist Kevin Lee Sun will present a program entitled Look to This Day. He will present music by two living composers. The first of these, Hyo-shin Na, may be familiar to those following past events; and she will contribute two solo piano compositions. The other is Daniel De Togni, who will accompany Sun on shakuhachi for the performance of Death Poems. His Songs of Becoming cycle will receive its West Coast premiere with a performance by soprano Wallis Lucas.
Noël Wan with her harp (from the O1C Web page for her recital)
September 20: For “something completely different,” Noël Wan will conclude the month with a solo harp performance. She turned to the French poet Charles Baudelaire for the title of her program: Les Fleurs du mal (the flowers of evil). Her program will pair music from the late nineteenth century with contemporary compositions.
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