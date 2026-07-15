Voices of Music Announces 2026–27 Season

I see that it is almost exactly a year ago since I wrote an article about the four concerts to be presented for the 2025–2026 Voices of Music (VoM) season. Once again there will be two venues.Three of the new season’s performances will take place at the Old First Presbyterian Church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue, and the second of the four performances will take place at the 50 Oak Street building of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Subscriptions for the entire season are currently on sale for prices between $220 and $200. A single Web page has been created for processing both subscriptions and individual events. General admission for individual concerts will be between $63 and $10. All four events will take place at 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday evening. Program details have not yet been finalized; but dates and programs for the four concerts are as follows:
Gallery of the soloists for the four VoM programs: soprano Amanda Forsythe, flutist Emi Ferguson, and sopranos Andréa Walker and Danielle Reutter-Harrah
October 24: Soprano Amanda Forsythe will perform selections from her Baroque repertoire accompanied by the VoM period instruments.
December 12: The title of the program will be Virtuoso Concertos, and one of the concerto soloists will be visiting flutist Emi Ferguson.
January 23: This program has the lengthiest title: Pastime with Good Company: The Voice of the Viol. As might be guessed the program will highlight viol music from both the Elizabethan and Renaissance periods. The musical sources will be from Bohemia, England, France, and Spain. The ensemble will be joined by soprano Andréa Walker, making her VoM debut.
April 3: Soprano Danielle Reutter-Harrah, on the other hand, is likely to be familiar to those that follow VoM performances. The title of the program is A Musical Banquet; and, as might be expected, the selections be inspired by food, drink, and “the art of the feast.” There will also be a “feast” of instrumental sonorities. David Tayler will alternate between lute and archlute, while Hanneke van Proosdij will have her usual assortment of recorders, which she will alternate with her harpsichord. Similarly, Cheryl Ann Fulton will alternate among different harps, and Shira Kammen will account of other instruments in the string family. As in the past, percussion will be provided by Peter Maund.
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