The Bleeding Edge: 7/6/2026

This will be a quiet week on The Bleeding Edge. There will be only three events, all taking place on the three days leading up to the weekend. All the venues will be familiar to regular readers; and, as is usually the case, the options are impressively diverse. Details are as follows:
Wednesday, July 8, 9 p.m., the Knockout: Not much information has been provided other than the performers. The order of appearance on the poster is as follows:
- Ettrick (the duo of Jay Korber and Jacob Felix Heule)
- Hair Grease
- Daron Key
- Solo Organ (That’s what it says on the poster!)
- DJ Paul Costuros
The Knockout is located in the Mission at 3223 Mission Street (across from Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack). Admission will be $10.
Thursday, July 9, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: For those familiar with the venue, this will be the usual four-set evening. Euphotic is a trio that euphonizes natural, physical, and imaginary sound sources. All three of the performers are likely to be familiar to Bleeding Edge followers: Cheryl E. Leonard, Tom Djll, and Bryan Day. Headboggle is a solo set by Derek Gedalecia. The description of his performance is worth quoting: “the manifestation of Derek Gedalecia's acoustic/electronic performance-art research utilizing his very own kitchen sink which at any moment might uncork with Moog, Harmonica, Banjo, Harpsichord, Irish Harp, EMS Synthi, Violin, Drums, Clavinet, Serge Modular, field recordings, or your very own squirming brain.” Sean Keenan also draws upon diverse resources, including percussion, electronics, and what he calls “bizarre reeds.” Finally, Wizardmaster is a solo performance by Mark Stramaglia, working with his own custom synthesizers. The Lounge is located in Haight-Ashbury at 552 Haight Street. Admission is between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Francis Wong with his saxophone (from the Web page for his performance this week)
Friday, July 10, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinare David Boyce,” who curates the Other Dimensions in Sound performances will contribute to a saxophone trio. The other two performers will be Nora Free and Francis Wong. As many (most?) readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
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