A Forgotten Jerusalem?

Lella Warah reporting from Jerusalem (from an Al Jazeera Web page)
Having already raised discomfort over the fact that, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, relations between Israel and its neighbors have not been as open as they were when I was teaching computer science in Haifa, I realize that Jerusalem itself may become of major flash point over those relations. Indeed, another Al Jazeera Web page suggests that the flash has already been ignited. That Web page has a video on which Leila Warah reports that “thousands of Israelis stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under Israeli police protection, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.” Sadly, I would guess that the White House pays little (if any) attention to Al Jazeera, and Warah’s report will be quickly forgotten (if it was even viewed)!
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