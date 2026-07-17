The Latest “Guardian” Insight

Screen shot of Donald Trump’s televised address last night (photograph by Saul Loeb provided by UPI and Shutterstock, from a Guardian Web page)
For better or worse I find that it is difficult to avoid political news with particular attention to events in the District of Columbia. It has been almost exactly 24 hours since I found myself writing about how the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court reminded President Donald Trump that the Executive branch is not “in charge of everything.” This morning at least one member of the Legislative branch has added his voice, Democratic congressman Jim McGovern from Massachusetts. While Chief Justice Roberts distilled his position to a single sentence, McGovern chose to elaborate his argument in three:
Trump says Democrats forgot to rig the election in 2016, successfully rigged it while *he* was president in 2020, then forgot how to rig it again in 2024. So the only election Democrats supposedly stole was the one he himself controlled. You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this bullshit.
Since Trump seems to have aspired to make his tenure a special one, McGovern seems to have found just the right semantics for “special!”
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