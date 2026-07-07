Chanticleer Announces 49th Bay Area Season

Once again, Chanticleer is an “early bird” when it comes to announcing its new season. As was the case last season, there will be four programs. Both subscriptions and single tickets are now available for the performances in the 2026–27 season. The first of these will be a fully-staged production, which will be given six performances. The remaining three programs will be given only single performances in San Francisco. As was the case last season, a Web page has been created for subscription purposes, which includes not only the entire season but also reduced subscriptions for either three or two of the programs. Program details have not yet been finalized, but currently available information for performances in San Francisco is as follows:
Sunday, September 13, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 20, 2 p.m., ODC Theatre: The season will begin with Chanticleer’s first fully staged production since its landmark performance of Curlew River. The full title of the offering is The Machaut Project: Devotion & Desire. This has been conceived as “an immersive, visually striking journey into the richly textured medieval world of Guillaume de Machaut.” Machaut’s Wikipedia page describes him as “the central figure of the ars nova style in late medieval music;” and he “has an unprecedented amount of surviving music, in part due to his own involvement in his manuscripts' creation and preservation.” I shall not even begin to speculate on how Elkhanah Pulitzer will stage this music!
Chanticleer’s annual banner for the Christmas season
Sunday, December 20, 8 p.m., St. Ignatius Church: A Chanticleer Christmas will follow the usual tour of the Bay Area with one performance in San Francisco. As usual, the program will present a vision of joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries, beginning with a candlelit chant procession. In all likelihood the conclusion will be one of an upbeat gospel celebration.
Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m., Mission Dolores Basilica: Valentini Unveiled is named for the early Baroque composer Giovanni Valentini. His approach to composition was influenced by the clavicymbalum universale, an enharmonic keyboard with 19 keys per octave. The program will present the six Litaniae Lauretanae, along with selected motets. Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by the Baroque ensemble ACRONYM, which will perform selected sonatas.
Saturday, May 22, 2 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The title of the final program is Paradise, described as an exploration of “humanity’s eternal longing for the ideal: visions of a perfect world, perfect love, or perfect future.” The repertoire will extend from the Renaissance period of Jean Mouton and Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla to the recent past of Bobby McFerrin’s “The 23rd Psalm.” Other familiar composers on the program will include Darius Milhaud (“Psalm 121”) and Jean Sibelius (“Rakastava”).
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