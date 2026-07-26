Trump News: Britain Sides with Al Jazeera

Some readers may recall yesterday’s admiration for the way in which Al Jazeera covered the behavior of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. This morning it was Britain’s turn to “follow suit” with a moderately lengthy article in The Guardian, which deserves attention from start to finish. The author was George Chidi, whose Web page describes him as “a politics and democracy reporter;” and he clearly knows how to write in a manner that does justice to both of those nouns.
The title of this particular article is “How Trump could undermine the midterms;” and I must confess that I was a bit worried about Trump reading it and coming way with previously unconsidered ideas! The good news is that he will probably not read the piece in its entirety. Indeed, it would not surprise me to learn that Trump does not pay very much attention to how other countries write about news in the United States. (For that matter, he may well limit his attention to little more than sources from Fox News!)
A polling station in Arlington, Virginia, not much different from the site where my wife and I have voted in the past (photograph by Agence France-Presse, provided by Getty Images)
Here in California, my wife and I take elections very seriously at all levels: country, state, and city. For every ballot, we receive a moderately thick booklet providing background material for the candidates running for office and propositions related to state and city laws. We discuss every choice we need to make. Most of the time we agree on our decisions, but we do not argue at length when we disagree! We have never seen any reason to alter, let alone disrupt, this process; and the last thing either of us would wish to see would be interference from any “higher power,” self-proclaimed or otherwise!
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