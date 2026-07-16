Will the Judiciary Hold the Executive in Check?

About three months ago, this site added an article that raised a single question:
Has the United States Congress forgotten that the Constitution established it as a division of the government independent of both the Judiciary and (of particular importance) the Executive (as in the President of the United States)?
Poster design of Chief Justice John Roberts explaining the Constitution to President Donald Trump
Since that time, it seems as if the Congress has been reluctant to challenge the President over the Constitutional legitimacy of his management (so to speak) of the Executive branch. Fortunately, the Judiciary has been less reluctant. Chief Justice John Roberts has now gone “on the record” in reminding the Executive that it on the same plane (so to speak) with both the Legislative and Judiciary branches. He distilled his “record” into a single sentence:
Threatening the judges for doing their job is totally unacceptable.
In other words, any judicial decision must stand unless a subsequent decision can override it at the judiciary level.
As of this writing, the President is scheduled to give his latest speech to the American public. My guess is that it will be broadcast live on several channels. My wife and I shall probably watch the event on CNN, just because it is likely to provide the most informative analysis following the event. My guess is that this will be no ordinary evening of CNN content!
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