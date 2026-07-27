The Bleeding Edge: 7/27/2026

David Boyce with his soprano saxophone (from this week’s BayImproviser Web page)
After the abundance of Bleeding Edge events that took place last week, this week the pendulum will swing back to the other extreme. I cannot remember the last time (if any) that only a single event was announced; but that will be the case. As might be expected, that lone event will be the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound offering, curated and hosted by Boohaabian reed player David Boyce. Once again, Boyce will deploy his diversity of winds, this time in a duo with guitarist Scott Foster. As usual, the venue will be the Medicine for Nightmares bookstore, located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street; and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31. Also “as usual,” there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
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