Another Round of Pancakes in Cyberspace

poster design for events being discussed
Apparently the cyberspace reincarnation of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S was successful enough that a second program has been announced. The next event will take place this Wednesday, May 27; and it will be structured the same as the first program, which took place on May 1. That means that the concert will again be presented as a “Quarantstream” event beginning at 6 p.m. As of this writing, based on the event page in the BayImproviser calendar, there will be six sets performed, respectively, by Thomas Dimuzio, Coagulator (visiting from Los Angeles), Thom Blum, Earth Jerks, Alex C. (visiting from New York), and Mal Sed. There will also be a pre-show at 5 p.m. at which Brutallo will present selected favorites from his DVDRPARTY! video library. This time, however, the concert will be followed by a special memorial event held in honor of those that died in the Ghost Ship fire. Details do not seem to have been finalized, but the event will probably involve both video and music performances.
