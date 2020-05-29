dublab to Stream Music of Michael Vincent Waller

The last time I had a chance to write about composer Michael Vincent Waller was in October of 2019, when I covered the release of his third album Moments. At the beginning of next month, dublab, an experimental music radio station based in Los Angeles, will stream of concert of audiovisual collaborations that will bring Waller’s music together with the multimedia creations of Richard Garet. Garet’s “Untitled #2 (frame composition)” will provide a visual environment for two tracks from Waller’s past albums.
The earlier of the compositions will be “Lines,” which was recorded on Waller’s Trajectories album. The other will be “Studio Moments” from the Moments album. The dublab broadcast will last for an hour, during which these pieces will alternate consecutively. Each piece will have its own visual interpretation by Garet’s work. The setting for “Studio Moments” involves robust abstractions of highly kinetic color field images. “Lines” is given a more cinematic interpretation with footage treated from water landscapes.
Presumably, Garet will be working with Waller’s recordings. Thus “Studio Moments” is a piano solo played by R. Andrew Lee. “Lines,” on the other hand, is a duo with Lee performing with cellist Seth Parker Woods. The entire performance will take place between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. The performance will be streamed through the dublab home page.
