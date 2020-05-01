“Pancake Programming” Moving to Cyberspace

Those that follow this site’s Bleeding Edge events are probably familiar with the G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S events run by the Noisebridge hackerspace, even if they have not attended any of them. The last word I received about one of these events involved one scheduled for March 14, a week after Mayor London N. Breed announced the cancellation of all public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center. I never received word about whether or not the March 14 event took place. March 11 was when Breed issued a follow-up directive prohibiting all large group events of 1000 or more persons, but my guess is that G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S has never been on that scale.
A month and a half later, in our brave new world of shelter-in-place, G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S is moving to cyberspace. As might be expected, the pancakes have been relegated to do-it-yourself status. However, at 6 p.m. this evening there will be a “Quaranstream” event, which promises to be the first of a series to help us all through these trying times. It appears that there will be seven sets over the course of about an hour and 45 minutes. As of this writing the participants will be FSLUX, VSLS, EVICSHEN, Kyle Bruckmann, (ruidobello), Jack Hertz, and Blood of Chhinnamastika. There will also be a pre-show at 5 p.m. at which Brutallo will present selected favorites from his DVDRPARTY! video library. He will return with further offerings after the concert and has not given any indication of how long this “after-party” will last!
