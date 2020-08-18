In Memoriam: Ray Mantilla

courtesy of Savant Records
Almost exactly five months ago, conga master Ray Mantilla died of a serious health problem at the age of 85. He had been recording regularly with Savant Records since 2004; and Savant released his memorial album, Rebirth, a little less than a month ago. Mantilla was a master of Latin percussion techniques; and in 1977 he played in the first band from the United States to perform in Cuba since the travel embargo of 1962, which followed the rise of Communism under Fidel Castro. (Those who know their jazz history know that the leader of that groundbreaking band was Dizzy Gillespie, for whom Latin genres were as familiar as the bebop style he had pioneered.)
Mantilla engaged in many collaborations beyond those Latin genres. His partners included percussionist Max Roach, flautist Herbie Mann, and bassist Charles Mingus, known for his innovative and demanding compositions. Mantilla contributed to Mingus’ Cumbia & Jazz Fusion album, and that side of his history shows up on Rebirth on the “Cumbia Jazz Fusion Experimental” track. (Cumbia is basically the Columbian take on salsa.)
Mingus is not the only source of inspiration beyond traditional Latin techniques. Most surprising on this memorial album may be Mantilla’s take on Percy Mayfield’s “Hit the Road Jack,” best known in the recording released by Ray Charles. There is also a thoroughly delightful account of Bobby Timmons’ “Dat Dere,” which manages quite well without the reinforcement of the clever lyrics by Oscar Brown.
In my own collecting I have seldom drifted in the direction of Latin jazz albums, but more attentive listening directed me towards the diversity of techniques that Mantilla commanded. One can appreciate the ways in which quality percussion can explore adventurous inventions without losing the orientation of a steady beat. This memorial album offers ten tracks of such inventions, each with its own unique qualities.
