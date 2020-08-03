The Bleeding Edge: 8/3/2020

Poster design for the program being announced (from the C4NM event page)
According to my records, I have not written a Bleeding Edge column since June 22. The fact is that the primary venue for adventurous activity has been the Center for New Music (C4NM); and, for the most part, I have received word of live-stream offerings directly from C4NM itself prior to any announcement on the BayImproviser Calendar. Today, however (probably because it is the beginning of the month), I received word through BayImproviser for what may be the only C4NM recital in August.
The recitalist will be Cornelius Boots, who was featured in a live-streamed recital for Old First Concerts at the end of the month of June. Boots plays all sizes of shakuhachi, the traditional Japanese end-blown flute; and he specializes in the taimu (bass) size of the instrument. However, his repertoire is far from traditional Japanese. Those traditional influences are complemented by Boots’ previous experiences in advanced jazz and roots sources, such as old gospel and rural blues. (Note that a pun comes into play here, since the shakuhachi is made from the root end of a bamboo stalk.)
C4NM is now selling tickets for its live-streamed events. This particular concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7. All tickets must be purchased no lated that 45 minutes prior to showtime (6:45 p.m. this coming Friday). General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for students and C4NM members. As in the past, tickets can be purchased through a Vendini event page. At 7 p.m. all ticket-holders will receive electronic mail with a link to the YouTube video site, which will present the streaming of the concert. Further information can be found on the C4NM event page for this concert.
