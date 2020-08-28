SFP Season Updates: Yamashita, Brownlee, Cauvin

As we approach the beginning of a new season, San Francisco Performances (SFP) has announced three updates for programs planned for the end of this calendar year. One of these is a cancellation. Guitarist Kazuhito Yamashita, scheduled to perform at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on December 5, has cancelled his touring plans. This was supposed to be a co-production with the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, which had presented Yamashita’s last visit to San Francisco on November 17, 2018.
Those holding tickets for this event have four options:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards a subscription or another single performance in the 2020–21 season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
In addition, two of the recitalists that were given video previews on this site at the beginning of this month will be changing the schedules. The first of these will be tenor Lawrence Brownlee, who had been scheduled to launch the Art of Song Series in conjunction with the 41st Gala. This would have been his first return visit, having made his San Francisco recital debut on March 31, 2018 in the third of the four Vocal Series SFP concerts. The program he planned for his return was entitled Crooners, a full-evening homage to the legendary popular vocalists from the Fifties and Sixties. The new date for this program has not yet been finalized and will be announced when all arrangements are in place.
The second rescheduling will involve guitarist Thibault Cauvin, originally planned to mark the beginning of the Guitar Series, another co-production with the Omni Foundation. He had prepared an “around the world” program, originally scheduled for November 21. The new date for this performance will be May 8.
The above options are also available for those holding tickets or either or both of these concerts. However, those tickets can also be used to attend the rescheduled events. Patrons will be contacted with updated information about the alternative dates for these events.
No comments:
Post a Comment