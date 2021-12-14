A Memorial SFS Program for Michael Morgan

Conductors Earl Lee, Daniel Bartholomew-Poser, and Akiko Fujimoto (from the SFS event page for the concert being discussed)
The late Oakland Symphony Music Director Michael Morgan had been scheduled to conduct a San Francisco Symphony (SFS) program and the end of the third week in February. A week ago SFS decided that the program that Morgan had prepared will still be performed. Morgan had been a passionate advocate for conductors on the rise in their careers. To honor that legacy, three conductors will share the SFS podium, all of whom will be making debut performances. One of those conductors, Daniel Bartholomew-Poser, is the new SFS Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education. The other two conductors will be Akiko Fujimoto and Earl Lee.
The featured soloist will be Melody Wilson, also making her SFS debut. She will perform Johannes Brahms’ Opus 53 “Alto Rhapsody,” a setting for contralto, male chorus, and orchestra setting verses from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem “Harzreise im Winter” (winter journey in the Harz mountains). She will be joined by members of the SFS Chorus, and Bartholomew-Poser will conduct. She will also sing three arrangements by Jack Perla of traditional American hymns: “Give Me Jesus,” “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” and “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord.” These will also be premiere performances.
Lee will conduct the opening and closing selections. The program will begin with another premiere: “Amen!,” composed by Carlos Simon. The final selection will be César Franck’s tone poem “Le Chasseur maudit” (the accursed huntsman). Fujimoto will conduct the first SFS performance of Florence Price’s third symphony in C minor (discussed on this site almost exactly a month ago).
There will be three performances of this program, all at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, Friday, February 18, and Saturday, February 19, respectively. Ticket prices range from $40 to $135, and a single event page has been created for online purchase for all three concerts. They may also be purchased by calling 415-864-6000 or by visiting the Davies Box Office, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
