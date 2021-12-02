Eleonor Sandresky to Celebrate Cold Moon

Poster design for this month’s Lunar Landscapes program (from the Eventbrite event page)
This month will mark the last of Eleonor Sandresky’s Lunar Landscapes concerts for the calendar year. With the onset of winter, it should be no surprise that the full moon being celebrated is the Cold Moon. Her guest for this end-of-year concert will be Phyllis Chen, whose approach to making music is based on tactile exploration of object and sound. Program specifics have not yet been announced, but they will probably involve the “usual suspects.” Chen’s compositions will share the program with Sandresky’s work; and, as usual, there will also be music by Philip Glass.
This live-streamed performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Sunday, December 19. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance. Subscriptions are also available as part of membership, with membership fees of $5, $10, and $15 per month.
