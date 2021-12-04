Sunset Music and Arts: February, 2022

February is beginning to shape up as a busy month; so it it worth trying to satisfy the plans of those that prefer to make their arrangements sooner, rather than later. Where Sunset Music and Arts is concerned, program specifics have not yet been announced. As a result, this will be a much shorter article, simply naming the performers for each of the four scheduled concerts for the month. Once again, all performances will take place on either a Friday or a Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, February 5: solo recital by violinist Dorisiya Yosifova
Saturday, February 19: violinist Patrick Galvin, accompanied at the piano by Jung-eun Kim
Friday, February 25: the Zēlos Quartet of saxophonists David Cortez (soprano), Johnny Selmer (baritone), Robin Lacey (tenor), and David Baker (alto)
Saturday, February 26: organist Angela Kraft Cross
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Sunset has created a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment