Tom Djll to Revive Cage’s “Indeterminacy”

When John Cage visited Europe in 1958, one of his activities involved what could be called a “lecture-performance,” which was originally entitled “Indeterminacy: New Aspect of Form in Instrumental and Electronic Music.” The original performance involved 30 short stories, each of which could be read in its entirety over the course of one minute. As might be guessed, this meant that Cage read each story at a different pace. By the time Cage decided to perform “Indeterminacy” a second time, the number of stories had increased to 90.
That second version was recorded for release by Folkways in 1959. The order in which the stories were recited was determined by chance, as was the pause between a story and its successor. At the same time that Cage was reciting his stories, pianist David Tudor was performing sections from Cage’s “Concert for Piano and Orchestra.” These sources were mixed together with a pre-recorded tape that Cage had created for his “Fontana Mix.”
After this recording was released, Cage continued to collect and document stories. These would appear as “footnotes” in the publications of his writings. The stories returned to performance in 1965, where they served as “music accompaniment” to Merce Cunningham’s “How to Pass, Kick, Fall and Run.” Each time this dance was on the program, Cage would use chance techniques to select the stories her would recite and the lengths of silence between them.
Poster design for the concert being described (courtesy of Tom Djll)
This month Tom Djll will give what may be called a “revival-in-spirit performance,” to which he has given the title “INTERMINACY.” The texts to be read are described as “Lost stories attributed to John Cage.” Djll recently published this collection of stories under the title SHADDAP. The recitation of these stories will include sonic accompaniment provided by Gino Robair and Tim Perkis, as well as Djll himself.
This program will be given two performances, the first in Berkeley and the second in San Francisco. The San Francisco performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15. The venue will be Adobe Books, located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. Copies of SHADDAP will be on sale for $20. The performance of “INTERMINACY” will be preceded by a set taken by Alkimiya Transfer, the duo of Barbara Nerness and Stephanie Sherriff, both working with electronic gear. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, donations of $10 are suggested and will all go directly to the performing artists. Proof of vaccination will be required for admission, and masks must be worn at all time in the shop.
No comments:
Post a Comment