Red Poppy to Resume Performances This Saturday

Poster showing performers and artwork for the reopening event of the Red Poppy Art House (from the Facebook event page)
This morning when I checked Facebook, I found a Notification pointer created by the Red Poppy Art House. The Notification linked to a new Web page announcing the reopening of the venue to be marked by three and one-half hours of music performed by three different combos drawing upon three different genres. The program was arranged by the Mission Arts & Performance Project (MAPP), which makes arrangements for performances and exhibitions situated at a variety of sides in the Mission District.
The program will begin at 3 p.m. this Saturday, December 4. The three performances are scheduled as follows:
- 3–4 p.m.: The Rawcoustic Trio is led by vocalist Rebecca Kleinmann, who also plays flutes in a variety of different sizes; rhythm is provided by Marlon Aldana on percussion and Carlos Caminos on guitar.
- 4:15 p.m.–4:44 p.m.: Tango pianist Pablo Estigarribia will present a solo set of his current repertoire.
- 5:15 p.m.–6:30 p.m.: The final set will be presented by Istanbul Connection. This group describes its repertoire as “Old school Balkan Latin folk music in a funky Bay Area context.” This will be the largest ensemble on the program, as well as the most diverse. The performers are Kata Miletich (vocals), Melissa Cruz (drum set), Raul Vargas (cajon and vocals), Haluk Kelecioglu (vocals, oud, and violin), Greg Jenkins (clarinet and saxophone), Danny Cao (trumpet), Joaquin Zamudio (bass), and Bob San (guitars).
In addition the Poppy will be presenting an exhibition of the work of Adrian Arias entitled Paintings & Tarot in Pandemic and Revolution.
The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street on the northwest corner of 23rd Street. There will be no charge for admission, but donations will be gratefully appreciated. Donations are handled by Intersection for the Arts, which has created a Web page for contributions to be directed specifically to the Poppy. In accordance with San Francisco's city health ordinance, the Poppy is requiring proof of full vaccination and a photo ID at the door. Face coverings are required inside at all time. Because there is limited capacity admission will be by RSVP. As of this writing, the RSVP link has not yet been created; but it will soon be available through the Facebook event page.
