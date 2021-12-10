Chanticleer to Perform Xmas Program Twice in SF

Chanticleer’s annual “Christmas Portrait”
In a little over a week’s time Chanticleer will give two performances in San Francisco of its traditional seasonal program entitled A Chanticleer Christmas. As usual, the program will open with a candlelit chant procession, followed by an array of longtime audience favorites. These will include the “Ave Maria” setting by Franz Biebl, the twentieth-century German composer, who died on October 2, 2001. His “Ave Maria” remains his best-known work. The program will also include a generous offering of Renaissance polyphony, as well as traditional carols.
This program will be given two performances, both at 8 p.m., on Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19. As in the past, the venue will be Saint Ignatius Church, located on the campus of the University of San Francisco at 650 Parker Avenue on the northeast corner of Fulton Street. Ticket prices will be $79 for Premiere seating, $67 for Preferred seating, $53 for Reserved seating in the Balcony, and $35 for general admission seating in the side sections of the sanctuary. All tickets are being sold online by City Box Office with separate event pages for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can also be purchased by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
No comments:
Post a Comment