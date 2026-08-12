Recently, I have discovered that it is more difficult to extract a single tissue from its packaging. This is particularly frustrating for those of us with sneezing fits due to allergies or other sources. The problem seems to be particularly evident it what might be called “bargain brands,” which tend to have unfamiliar names. Given what our economy is like, I suspect that there are many customers out there that depend on such bargains just to make ends meet. Like it or not, they become the primary victims of packaging problems. Of course it goes without saying that anyone getting support from national, state, or even local politics would be willing to address such an issue; but this is just a reminder that governance of and for the people has become little more than a pipe dream!
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
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