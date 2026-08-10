The Bleeding Edge: 8/10/2026

This week will be decidedly busier than last week. For the most part, this will be due to events with multiple performances. However, there will also be a fair share of “one time only” presentations. Specifics are as follows:
Amy X Neuberg with her electronic gear (photograph by Joker Nies, from the BayImproviser Web page for tomorrow’s performance)
Tuesday, August 11, 5:30 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Main Library: This will be the first of three events to celebrate the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival. The title of the program will be Dialog and Sound. Following a panel discussion, there will be two solo performances, presented, respectively, by Amy X Neuberg and Sam Genovese. Further information about both sets has not yet been provided. The performance will take place in the Koret Auditorium, which is on the library’s lower level. For those that do not already know, the building is part of the Civic Center, located at 100 Larkin Street.
Wednesday, August 12, 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, August 13, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: This event has a relatively long title and subtitle: Deliria 2, Cyberpunks Mutants & Mondoids: A Mondo 2000 Techno-Counterculture Gathering. The names of the performers are even more enigmatic: Leader, Phriendz, Digital Dead, Virtual Pretenderers, Cyrnai, and John Law, as well as a joint performance by Guillermo Gómez-Peña and La Pocha Nostra. This is also a familiar venue, located at 2665 Mission Street in the Mission.
Thursday, August 13, 7 p.m., Mr Tipple’s: Pianist Motoko Honda will lead a quartet, providing original compositions. Winds will be performed by Cory Wright, joined by Matt Small on bass and drummer Jordan Glenn.There will be two sets lasting about an hour and a quarter. The second set will begin at 8:45 p.m. This is another venue in the Civic Center, located at 39 Fell Street.
Thursday, August 13, Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15, 7:30 p.m., Audium: This will be the next installment of performances by Hidden Currents which will take place cover the course of the entire month on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. As some readers may recall from last week’s announcement, the audience will sit in the center of the space in total darkness surrounded by 176 loudspeakers. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 1616 Bush Street. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at the door for each show, on a first come, first served basis; but the preferred cost is between $20 and $30.
Friday, August 14, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The next Other Dimensions in Sound performance to be curated by “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce” will see him playing saxophones and special effects as part of a quartet. He will be joined by flutist Evelyn Ficarra, who will also create sound designs. Rhythm for the quartet will be provided by guitarist Scott Foster and Cairo McCockran on drums. As many (most?) readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, August 14, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 16, 7 p.m., Bayview Opera House: This will be a Summer Strings Concert with a repertoire to celebrate the 100th birthday of composer Hans Werner Henze. Oboist Kyle Bruckmann will join forces with Jennifer Ellis on harp as soloists for Henze’s Double Concerto. Tickets are priced between $10 and $35, and an Eventbrite Web page has been created to provide availability for both of those dates.
Saturday, August 15, 8 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: The weekend will provide a second offering at this venue. The electronic duo Matmos will share the evening with the Dick Slessing Combo. The duo performers are Drew Daniel and M.C. Schmidt, who left San Francisco to relocated in Baltimore in 2007. Not much information has been provided about the Combo, except that their performances draw upon “influences ranging from Chet Atkins to Terry Riley, Isaac Hayes, Javanese Gamelan, skipping records, and 70s disco.”
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