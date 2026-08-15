SFCMP Announces Plans for 56th Season

Yesterday, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) announced plans for its 2026–27 Concert Season. The title of the season will be Luminous Refractions. Each of the four programs to be presented during this 56th concert season will have a title of its own take on “luminous.” Once again, the schedule will be a “movable feast” involving the alternation between the two venues for the last season. Dates, times, and venues, along with subtitles for each program, will be as follows:
Saturday, October 3, 7:30 p.m., Brava Theater, Bay Bridges: While there is no explicit reference to bridges, the contributing composers will reveal how music can cross boundaries, shift perspectives, and bring new meaning to familiar ideas. The program will conclude with “Stanford Serenade,” composed for oboe solo and eleven instruments by Darius Milhaud in 1971. The soloist will be Kyle Bruckmann. All the other works were composed in the current century. These will include two West Coast premieres: “Migration,” composed by Shuying Li in 2021 and “aperion,” composed by Inés Thiebaut in 2025. These will be framed on either side by works from the previous decade: Michael Evan Taylor’s “Pursuit” (2016) and Michael Gilbertson’s “Breath and Shadow” (2011). The Brava Theater is located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street.
Sunday, February 7, 4 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Glassworks: As might be expected, the program will begin with selections from the Philip Glass album of the same title arranged by Christian Badzura. This will be followed by the West Coast premiere of Cassandra Miller’s “A Perfect Offering.” Two composers familiar to SFCMP will share the second half of the program: Mason Bates (“Red River”) and David Lang (“these broken wings”). The theater is located on the fourth (top) floor of the Veterans Building, located in the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street.
Sofia Jen Ouyang (from a Web page for the coming concert season)
Saturday, April 10, 7:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Foundry: For those that do not yet know, a foundry is a factory that melts metals and casts them into shapes. In that context, the program will include premiere performances of compositions “cast” by their respective composers. In order of appearance on the program, those composers will be Mark Gustavson (“Turning”), Sofia Jen Ouyang (“Commotion”), and Pamela Z (“Generation”). The other composer on the program will be Laurie San Martin, presenting a recent revision of her “Seven Pines” work, originally composed in 2019.
Sunday, May 2, 4 p.m., Brava Theater, Alchemy: Guitarist David Tanenbaum will be soloist in the West Coast premiere performance of a new work by Aaron Jay Kernis. This will be followed by another West Coast premiere, “Svara-Lila, composed by Asha Srinivasan in 2012. The first half of the program will begin with Carlos Sanchez’-Gutierrez’ Five Memos, followed by Contrapuntal Forms, composed in 2019 by Jeri Seo.
The Web page for the full season has already been created. This will provide a much more thorough account, along with options for both individual and season tickets. As in the past, seating will continue to be by general admission.
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