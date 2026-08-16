Debussy Piano Music Arranged for Guitar

I have now advanced to the third of the four new videos released by Omni on-Location at the middle of last week. This one is even shorter than the duo performance I wrote about this past Thursday. Guitarist Jack Hancher performs his own arrangement of “La fille aux cheveux de lin” (the girl with the flaxen hair). This is the eighth of the twelve pieces (all but one less than five minutes in duration) that Claude Debussy collected in the first of the two Préludes books.
As usual, this video has its own YouTube Web page. In all likelihood, the performance will also appear on Muse, Hancher’s second album. Debussy is only one of the composers whose music he has arranged for guitar. Other works include piano compositions by Maurice Ravel, Eric Satie, Federico Mompou, and Isaac Albéniz. The new album will also include compositions for solo guitar by Manuel de Falla and Antonio José. Those unfamiliar with that last composer may wish to check out another Omni video of Hancher playing the last movement of the José sonata.
Screen shot from the YouTube video being discussed
The video itself was captured at Bechstein Hall in London, prior to its release on YouTube at the end of this past month. Matthew Robinson captured the video, and Matthew Wadsworth was responsible for recording the audio. As can be seen from the above screen shot, Robinson was particularly attentive to capturing Hancher’s finger work. The Muse album is currently scheduled for release this coming September 18.
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