Can Donald Trump Even Spell “Diplomacy?”

Palestinians experiencing the aftermath of “bully diplomacy” in Gaza City (photograph by Mahmoud Issa, courtesy of Reuters)
As President, Theodore Roosevelt was known for his “bully pulpit;” and, when it came to foreign relations, that extended to “bully diplomacy.” We now have a President that seems to thrive on that latter concept to an extreme that might even had made Roosevelt blink, if not gasp. This morning, The Guardian posted a Web page with the following headline:
Trump threatens to bomb Oman if it ‘gets in the way’ of Iran deal as Kushner meets Netanyahu – Middle East crisis live
The source for that headline seems to have involved an interview that President Donald Trump gave to Fox News journalist Trey Yingst. The quote from that interview is as follows:
If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them.
Apparently, Trump is not shy when it comes to carrying a big stick; but he still has a ways to go when it comes to following Roosevelt’s advice about speaking softly!
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