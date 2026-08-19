Once Again, Hate Makes the World Go ’Round!

Dearborn police try to control protest against “Christian Crusaders” (photograph from Al Jazeera video clip)
The latest protest against Muslims in the United States was reported by Al Jazeera this morning. It took place in Dearborn, Michigan, a suburb northeast of Detroit. The organizers described the event as a “Christian Crusader march.” This is the latest disturbing reminder that many of those reading the Declaration of Independence interpret “all men are created equal” to apply only to Christians (probably limited to white Anglo-Saxon). I assume that this event will be reported by other sources; but I am not surprised that Al Jazeera was “first out of the gate!”
If that were not enough, an Al Jazeera “News Feed” article had the following one-sentence summary:
A gym owner in Bali, Indonesia has posted a video on social media explaining why he refused service to three Israeli tourists, before kicking them out of his gym in Ubud.
(I sometimes think that Arthur Sullivan is turning over in his grave for having composed the music for “Onward, Christian Soldiers!”)
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