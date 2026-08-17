The Bleeding Edge: 8/17/2026

This will be another busy week, with most of the events taking place in the second half. The one continuing event will be the performances by Hidden Currents, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22. As some readers probably know by now, the venue is Audium, which is located at 1616 Bush Street. For the most part, the remaining events will involve “usual suspects” for both venues and performers. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, August 18, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: It looks like Tuesdays will now be the preferred day of the week for Jazz at the Make-Out Room performances. Once again, the program will consist of three sets. Multi-instrumentalist Isabelle Waldner Kalb will begin the evening with another duo performance. She will be joined by Conner Tomaka, who previously performed with her this past May at the Peacock Lounge. They will be followed by a solo set performed by Sung Kim. The program will then conclude with the Infinite Monkeys trio. Jaroba and Steve Munger share the front line with their reed instruments, and Joe Pineapple provides rhythm with both bass and electronics. For those that do not yet know, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 20, Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22, 7:30 p.m., Audium: This will be the next installment of performances by Hidden Currents. As some readers may recall by now, the audience will sit in the center of the space in total darkness surrounded by 176 loudspeakers. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 1616 Bush Street. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at the door for each show, on a first come, first served basis; but the preferred cost is between $20 and $30.
Friday, August 21, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The next Other Dimensions in Sound offering, curated and hosted by Boohaabian reed player David Boyce, will be (in his words) “a double dose of heavy duty sonic sustenance.” For the first “dose,” Boyce will be joined by guitarist Myles Boisen. The second set will be performed by Insect Life, whose members are clarinetist Ben Goldberg, Raffi Garabedian on tenor saxophone, cellist Ben Davis, and Daniel Ludon on trombone. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, August 21, 7 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: Last week I called out this venue for the length of its title and subtitle: Deliria 2, Cyberpunks Mutants & Mondoids: A Mondo 2000 Techno-Counterculture Gathering. The title of this week’s program is Phytomorphic Topologies, a joint project of sound, image, and ecology conceived by Pierce Warnecke and Matthew Biederman. This will be a seated performance for a “live audiovisual exploration of sound, image, and ecology.” Warnecke and Biederman have partnered with two local sound artists: Jorge Bachmann and Andrej Hrončo. The program will take place in the Grand Theatre, located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Evidence Trio members Kersti Abrams, Andrew Joron, and Michael Wilcox
Sunday, August 23, 5 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The next performance at this venue will be shared by two trios. The first of these is Echo’s Bones, a trio led by Sheldon Brown, who will be playing a significantly diverse number of wind and reed instruments. He will be joined by Amber Lamprecht, who will alternate between oboe and English horn, and Joseph Noble, who plays flutes of all sizes, including bamboo flutes. The second set will be taken by the Evidence Trio, led by Kersti Abrams, who alternates among alto saxophone, flute, and mbira. As in the past, she will be joined by Andrew Joron on theremin and bassist Michael Wilcox. For those that do not already know, the bookstore is locate at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Sunday, August 23, 7 p.m., Rite Spot Cafe: Saxophonist Rent Romus will lead his Spirit Quintet in an evening of music composed by alto saxophonist Arthur Blythe. The other members of the quintet will be Derek Barber on guitar, pianist Brett Carson, Lisa Mezzacappa on double bass, and drummer Elihu Knowles. Admission will be free, but the venue will be the Rite Spot Cafe at 2099 Folsom Street. Listers will be encouraged to order dinner while listening to the quintet!
Sunday, August 23, 8 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The evening will see a second performance at this venue. Trumpeter Kenny Warren will lead his quartet. Both Goldberg and Garabedian will join him for another gig this week. The other member of the quartet will be guitarist Liberty Ellman.
No comments:
Post a Comment