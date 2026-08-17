Falla Piano Music Arranged for Guitars

This afternoon I viewed the last of the four new videos released by Omni on-Location at the middle of last week. The performance consisted of three of the four movements in Manuel de Falla’s 4 Piezas españolas (four Spanish pieces). Falla’s piano music can often be elaborate, so one can appreciate that this performance was arranged for four guitars performed by the members of the Andalusian Guitar Quartet: Francisco Bernier, Marco Socías, Antonio Duro, and Javier Riba. The order of the three movements was as follows:
- Cubana
- Montañesa
- Andaluza
Riba provided the arrangements for four guitars.
The four members of the Andalusian Guitar Quartet performing outdoors at the Palacio Marqueses de la Algaba (screenshot from the YouTube video)
Once again, this video can be found on its own YouTube Web page. The video was captured at the Palacio Marqueses de la Algaba in Seville (in Spain, of course). It was directed by Juanma Suárez, and Bernier worked with Lauren Serrano to provide the audio track. The way in which the performers were situated at this venue deprived them of eye contact with each other (see above); but they clearly had no trouble listening! The result was a well-managed interplay of Falla’s polyphony in which Suárez’ camera work led the attentive viewer through the composer’s intricacies.
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