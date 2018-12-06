2019 Sunset Music and Arts Jazz/World Series

Once again Sunset Music and Arts will have a Jazz Series as part of its 2019 season. This time it is being called the Jazz/World Music Series, and it will actually begin with an overlap with the Vocal Series. In this case all concerts will be held on Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Specific dates for those concerts (including the opening overlap) are as follows:
February 9: This is Ramana Vieira’s A Journey to the World of Portuguese Fado program, which is also the second concert in the 2019 Vocal Series.
March 23: Pianist Laura Klein was originally classically trained. However, after getting her degree at the Buffalo campus of the State University of New York, she studied jazz performance at the Berklee School of Music and has been playing in combos ever since, often providing her own compositions and arrangements. She has been based in the Bay Area since 1984.
May 4: This is the program that ventures furthest into the “world” category. Cuarteto Puentes is an ensemble of four (of course) Bay Area dancers and musicians. They specialize in tango, attending to not only the music but also the dance style behind that music.
July 13: Like Klein, Amy Stephens is both a pianist and a composer. Her own interest in the classical side has resulted in a particular interest in the Third Stream movement, which saw collaborations between classical and jazz musicians about half a century ago. This year she released an album Becoming, in which she performs new Third Stream works for solo piano by herself and others.
July 20: This appears to be a last-minute addition to the calendar, which has not yet been set up for online purchase of tickets. Brass Over Bridges is a brass quintet that is particularly interested in giving outreach performances to both schools and local communities. They have developed an eclectic repertoire but have not yet provided details about the program they will bring to Sunset.
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. As observed above, subscriptions are not being sold; but each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
