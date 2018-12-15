Red Poppy Art House: January, 2019

The Red Poppy Art House is just beginning to build up its schedule for the first month of the new year. So far only two concerts have shown up on the January portion of the Upcoming Events Web page. However, it was at about this time last month that I began to track the schedule for December; so this is as good a time as any to lay the groundwork for my incremental approach. As usual, my “shadow” Facebook site will be used to put out the word when those updates are posted.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the two events that have been posted thus far:
Friday, January 11, 7:30 p.m.: George Cole leads a vocal group called EUROCANA that specializes in three-part harmonies. The repertoire is influenced by Django Reinhardt, rock and roll, jazz, and French chanson. In addition, each of the vocalist plays at least one instrument. Both Cole and Madeline Tasquin play guitar, and Tasquin doubles on percussion. Kaeli Earle plays bass. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, January 12, 7:30 p.m.: Dana Sherry is a storyteller with a repertoire that covers folk tales from Europe, the Balkans, the Caucasus, Mongolia, and the United States. She performs with music provided by the Mozaik quintet of vocalists Sandy Hollister, Adina Sara, Hilary Seamans, Liz Stuart, and Natalia Ukrainska. Both Hollister and Stuart also provide percussion, and Stuart plays accordion. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
