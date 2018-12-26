Neave Trio Coming to Noontime Concerts

Anna Williams, Eri Nakamura, and Mikhail Veselov (photograph by Arthur Moeller, courtesy of Jensen Artists)
While, for a variety of reasons, I no longer attend events in the Noontime Concerts series regularly, every now and then I see some need to call out a concert that will be taking place or one that did attend. Indeed, one in the latter category turned out to be my “most memorable concert” for the month of March this year. Therefore, I wanted to note that one of the current piano trios “on the rise” will be visiting the series next month.
The ensemble is the Neave Trio, which was formed in 2010, taking its name from the Gaelic word for “bright” and “radiant.” The members are violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura. The group came to my attention last month when Azica Records released their latest album, Celebrating Piazzolla. That album will be featured with a performance of Astor Piazzolla’s Estaciones Porteñas (liberally translated as “the four seasons of Buenos Aires”). These were composed for Piazzolla’s quintet of violin (doubling on viola), piano, electric guitar, bass, and bandoneon; and Neave plays an arrangement composed by Piazzolla’s close colleague, José Bragato. This music, which dates from the middle of the twentieth century, will be complemented by a performance of one of Claude Debussy’s earliest compositions, his G major piano trio, written in 1880 when he was eighteen years old.
This performance will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 22. Noontime Concerts events take place at Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral, located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment