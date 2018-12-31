The Bleeding Edge: 12/31/2018

Things will definitely be more active during the coming week than they were during the past one. Once again, however, most of those activities have already been taken into account. These are the following:
- Tonight’s New Year’s Eve party at Bird & Beckett Books and Records with music provided by the organ trio led by Darren Johnston on trumpet with Wil Blades on organ and Hamir Atwal on drums
- This week’s LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on Thursday, January 3
- The four concerts of the San Francisco Tape Music Festival taking place between Friday, January 4, and Sunday, January 6
- The first concert of the New Year at the Center for New Music, showcasing artists represented by the Aerocade Music record label, on Saturday, January 5
That leaves only one other event to recognize. This will be a second chance (and the first one of the New Year) to enjoy Johnston’s trumpet work. This time he will be leading his Elevation Brass Quartet, whose other members are Erik Jekabson on trumpet, Danny Lubin-Ladin on trombone, and Sophie Powers on bass trombone. The group will play both original compositions and arrangements.
This performance will take place this Saturday, January 5, at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, which is located in the Mission at 455 Fair Oaks Street. For those unfamiliar with the area, this is located between Guerrero Street and Dolores Street and between 25th and 26th Streets. That makes it convenient walking distance from both the BART 24th Street station and the Muni J line, which stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. General admission will be $20, payable at the door.
