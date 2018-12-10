The Bleeding Edge: 12/10/2018

This will be a relatively quiet week, whose most important day will be Sunday. As has already been reported, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players will celebrate Beethoven’s birthday with an in the COMMUNITY Series event entitled Sonic Meditations. That is also the title of the collection of sixteen “social encounters” by the late composer Pauline Oliveros; and the third piece from that collection will be performed. It will be followed by the final paragraph from Cornelius Cardew’s composition based on the Confucian treatise known as “The Great Learning.” Roll over, Beethoven! There will be only two other events of note this week, both involving the usual suspects:
Wednesday, December 12, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the December installment in the monthly offerings of experimental performances. As usual, the evening will consist of four sets. Like his father Don, Ezra Buchla is into building new sound-processing hardware; but, unlike his father, he tends to use his gear in the avant-pop genre. Sally Decker’s work involves approaching sound, language, circuit, emotion and exterior space as all of a piece. David Molina is a multi-instrumentalist, who is always interested in seeking out new instruments. He will be presenting Transient, his current solo project involving both ambient and noise genres. The remaining performer will be Tena Deletist, who performed this past May in the Composers in Performance Series concert at the Canessa Gallery.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5.
Thursday, December 13, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s installment of the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series will follow the usual format of two sets of improvisations. Outsound Presents Executive Director Rent Romus will play saxophones in the first set. He was a founding member of Guinea Pig in 1995. The group, which mixes free form noise, jazz, and grunge funk, is now in its third incarnation as the New Guinea Pig quartet, whose other members are Tony Passarell (saxophone, cornet, and percussion), Robert Kuhlmann (bass), and Aaron Levin (drums). The second set will present Leyya Tawil dancing to music improvised by Dominic Cramp on electronics and vocalist Amy Melissa Reed, also playing guitar and hydrophone. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
