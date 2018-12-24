The Bleeding Edge: 12/24/2018

Yes, Virginia, there is a Christmas Eve edition of Bleeding Edge activities for the week. Mind you, they are pretty sparse; and this Thursday’s LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert has already been announced on this site. On the other hand, for those who have not already made other plans, Bird & Beckett Books and Records will be hosting a “bleeding edge” New Year’s Eve party. As they have put it on their Web page, a trio of the “finest jazz monsters in San Francisco” will bid good riddance to 2018 with a program entitled Rockin’ (Jazzy) New Year’s Eve. The combo will be an organ trio led by Darren Johnston on trumpet with Wil Blades on organ and Hamir Atwal on drums.
Trumpeter Darren Johnston (from his Bird & Beckett event page)
This gig will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31. Like other jazz concerts at Bird & Beckett, it should run until about 10 p.m., providing time to find another venue to wait for the clock to strike midnight. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. The cover charge will be $25, and it will include free food and drink. However, space is limited; and demand will likely be high. So twenty tickets will go on sale in advance at the shop beginning this Wednesday, December 26.
