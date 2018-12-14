Into the New Year with Outsound Presents

courtesy of Outsound Presents
Outsound Presents has begun to plan its concerts for next year. Where the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series is concerned, three of the four slots for January have already been filled, along with the one for the final concert in 2018. As in the past, these will be events that offer multiple sets of different approaches to free improvisation.
For those who do not already know, the concerts in this series are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the Golden Gate Theatre. which is at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Events that have been scheduled are as follows (with the plan of updating this page should more information be provided):
December 27: The first set will consist of solo improvisations by violinist gabby fluke-mogul, who will be followed by the duo of Tom Weeks on alto saxophone and Kevin Murray on drums.
January 3: The first set will be taken by Omzfield. This is the performing name of Zachary Morris, who supplements his percussion work with electro-acoustic loops taken not only from his spontaneous playing but also from found sounds and other sampling sources. He will be followed by the duo of Mark Pino on drums and Collette McCaslin alternating among trumpet, soprano saxophone, and additional percussion instruments.
January 10: The opening set will be taken by Usufruct, a duo that takes its name from early seventeenth-century legal terminology. It’s definition of the Oxford Living Dictionaries Web page is: “The right to enjoy the use and advantages of another's property short of the destruction or waste of its substance.” The music performed deconstructs, lovingly reassembles, and improvises around found texts and musical materials in the public domain. The members of the duo are Tim Walters, working at his laptop, and flutist and vocalist Polly Moller Springhorn. In a related vein Usufruct will be followed by a set of electronic sound art that amounts to environments structured around field recordings. These environments are created in real time by Jorge Bachmann, who performs under the name [ruidobello]. For this particular set he will be working with multi-instrumentalist thruoutin.
January 24: This will be a three-set evening based on analog and digital electronics. The opening set will be taken by Michele Seippel, currently a graduate student at Mills College studying Electronic Music and Recording Media. She works in the domain of real-time synthesis of animation, sound, and video projections. She will be followed by Hark Madley, who draws upon both electronic and organic sources to create music inspired by nature, films, and life itself. The final set will be taken by r beny, who creates ambient textures and melodies based on modular synthesizers, samplers, and tape loops.
January 31: The first set will be taken by the RiRaeRo trio. The name is a synthesis of the three performers, Ric Louchard on piano, Rachel Condry on clarinet and bass clarinet, and vocalist Ron Heglin, who also plays tuba and trombone. Their selections combine stories told against improvised music. The second set will present Transient, an electro-acoustic, ambient, noise, sound art, free improvisation project conceived and performed by David R Molina.
