Garrett + Moulton Returning to Live Performance

An example of a past performance of “Ball Passing” (courtesy of Scott Horton Communications)
With the return of “live” performances taking place before “physical” audiences, Garrett + Moulton Productions has announced plans for its first concert since lockdown conditions were imposed. The title of the program for what is described as a “joyous emergence into live performance featuring 18 performers in a celebration of dance, exuberance, and technicolor ball passing” will be, appropriately enough, ROLL OUT. The performance will feature the latest incarnation of Charles Moulton’s “Ball Passing,” which has achieved signature status in the company’s repertoire. The program will also include movement choir elements.
Both of these works involve bringing together Garrett + Moulton dancers with guest artists, not all of whom need necessarily specialize in modern dance. The five Garrett + Moulton dancers to be featured in ROLL OUT will be Amy Foley, Jaime Garcia Castilla, Nol Simonse, Juliann Witt, and Ayana Yonesaka; and they will be joined by thirteen guest artists. Music for the program will be provided by Marc Mellits. In addition, each performance will be followed by a mini-workshop in which audience members can learn the techniques behind the performance of “Ball Passing.”
This program will be given four performances. They will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, and at noon and 3 p.m. on Friday, November 5. The ensemble will return to the Pottruck Family Atrium in the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, which is located at 3200 California Street. There will be no charge for admission to any of these four performances, and neither tickets nor reservations will be required.
