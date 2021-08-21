Sunset Music and Arts: November, 2021

I have been receiving information about what will be happening in concert series in November. Given that my own Calendar is beginning to get filled with events, I suspect that a heads-up for what will be happening in November is likely to benefit from notifications that are sooner, rather than later. As of this writing, there will be only two recitals for the month of November. However, there will be far more participating performers than the four recitalists that will be giving solo concerts in October. The programs for the concerts, both of which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday, have been announced as follows:
November 6: Duo Smirnov is the husband-and-wife couple of pianists Anton and Angelica Smirnov. They have built up a four-hand repertoire that ranges from the Classical and Romantic literature to modern pop selections enhanced with a comic twist or two. Program specifics have not yet been finalized.
November 13: Much larger will be Brazzissimo, a ten-piece brass chamber music ensemble. The “upper voices” are taken by four trumpeters, all of whom alternate among different sizes of trumpets and flugelhorns, along with the piccolo trumpet, which drew the attention of Johann Sebastian Bach for his BWV 1047 (second) Brandenburg Concerto in F major. The trumpeters are complemented by four trombonists, occasionally with a shift to euphonium. The remaining two members of the ensemble play French horn and tuba, respectively. The program specifics have not yet been finalized, but the repertoire features arrangements for the ensemble of classical, jazz, Latin, and contemporary works.
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Children under the age of twelve are exempted from the vaccination requirement. Finally, Sunset has provided a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
