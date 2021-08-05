NCCO Announces 2021–2022 Season

Earlier this week the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) announced its programming for the 2021–2022 season. Here in San Francisco there will be four programs taking place between October and May, three in Herbst Theatre and one at the Presidio Theatre. Subscriptions will be available for both the entire season and for three concerts. The price of a full subscription in San Francisco will be between $108 and $248, and the price for only three of the concerts will be between $81 and $187. NCCO has created a Web page for all subscription options.
City Box Office will begin selling single tickets on September 7. The event pages for these sales have not yet been created. The price of a single ticket will be between $20 and $67.50. Students with valid identification will be able to purchase single tickets for $10, and there will be a $15 rate for patrons under the age of 35. Specific dates, times, and programming are as follows:
Saturday, October 2, Herbst Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: The first concert of the season will be appropriately titled New Century Returns. Music Director Daniel Hope will serve as Concertmaster and soloist. The program will begin with the United States premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage’s “Lament,” scored for solo violin and string orchestra and co-commissioned by NCCO. This will be the same instrumentation for the Opus 42 concertino by Mieczysław Weinberg. The program will conclude with Joseph Suk’s Opus 6 serenade for string ensemble.
Saturday, November 6, Herbst Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: Cellist Jeff Zeigler will be guest leader. The program will feature another NCCO co-commission, this one the world premiere of Mark Adamo’s “Last Year.” This will be preceded by “From the Bones to the Fossils” by Paola Prestini. The remaining works on the program will be William Grant Still’s “Phantom Chapel” and Andy Ahiko’s “Oscillate.”
Sunday, January 23, 3 p.m., Presidio Theatre: Hope will again serve as Concertmaster, as well as soloist in Florence Price’s “Adoration.” This music was first published in The Organ Portfolio, but this site has discussed recorded performances involving violin or oboe and piano. Hope will perform as soloist with a string ensemble in an arrangement by Paul Bateman. The other soloist on the program will be soprano Leah Hawkins, who will perform a selection of songs from the Harlem Renaissance. The program will be framed by two composers active during the same period in the twentieth century. It will begin with David Diamond’s “Rounds” and conclude with the suite from the score for “Appalachian Spring” performed with the original ensemble resources of thirteen instruments.
Saturday, May 14, 7:30 p.m: The final program will be devoted entirely to the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Hope will share solo duties with violist Paul Neubauer in a performance of the K. 365 sinfonia concertante in E-flat major. This will be framed by an early symphony and a late one. The opening selection will be K. 45b in B-flat major; and the program will conclude with one of the most familiar of the Mozart symphonies, K. 550 in G minor.
Herbst Theatre is located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The Presidio Theatre is located at 99 Moraga Avenue and will be accessible by public transportation via PresidiGo Shuttle vehicles.
