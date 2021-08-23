The Bleeding Edge: 8/23/2021

This week will offer three “bleeding edge” options. One of them is a “usual suspects” offering, which was already announced in accounting for this month’s performances at the Center for New Music (C4NM). The final concert of the month, on Saturday, August 28, at 7 p.m., will be a quartet gig by trumpeter Darren Johnston, saxophonist Larry Ochs and Madalyn Merkey and Tim Perkis on electronics. The performance will be streamed via the C4NM YouTube channel after the admission charge of $10 is processed through the C4NM event page. The other two events of this week will also be streamed as follows:
Thursday, August 26, 7 p.m.: Ochs will join his Rova Saxophone Quartet colleagues, Bruce Ackley, Jon Raskin, and Steve Adams in a streamed broadcast of the first set of the group’s 40th Anniversary Concert. This performance was recorded at The Lab in January of 2018. This set included collaborations with two of the quartet’s favorite artists. The first of these was vocalist and movement artist Dohee Lee, who joined Rova in a performance of “Slowville,” which had been composed by Ochs. The second was Jon Leidecker, the prodigious improviser of sound collages performing under the name “Wobbly.” The quintet will perform “Luau Axe Quiz,” composed by Adams for the quartet and electronic improviser. The performance will be streamed through a YouTube Web page.
Saturday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.: This will be another event hosted by Bird & Beckett Books and Records that will be available for both live performance and streaming. The duo of Thollem McDonas and André Custodio will present a two-set program entitled jazz from the out side. The first set will present Custodio on drums with McDonas playing a diversity of keyboard instruments, including organ, Rhodes piano, the portable Clavier™ Folding Piano, and others. The second set will be more adventurous, working with both electronics and unconventional approaches to performing acoustic instruments.
For those wishing to attend the performance, there will be a $20 cover charge (cash only). In addition proof of vaccination will be required for admission. Doors usually open at 7:20 p.m. Seating will be limited, so those planning to attend are advised to phone in a reservation at 415-586-3733. The live stream will be available for $10, payable through a Web page created for donations. Bird & Beckett will stream the performance through both its YouTube channel and its Facebook page. Any further information will be available on the Web page for this performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment