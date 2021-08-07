San Francisco Performances: October, 2021

Having covered the full diversity of concert series that will be presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) during the 2021–2022 season, it is now time to join the ranks of concert series presented by organizations such as Old First Concerts and The Lab and review the offerings for this coming October. Those not interested in subscribing to any of those series offerings should be informed that single tickets will go on sale next month on September 13. At that time all of the Web pages for individual concerts will be updated to include a hyperlink for concert-specific purchases. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545, the telephone number for the Box Office. However, as is currently the case with the San Francisco Symphony, there will be no “physical” box office service.
All of the October performances will take place in Herbst Theatre with one exception, which will take place in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater. Both of these venues are in the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The entrance to Herbst is on the ground floor, and the Atrium Theater is located on the fourth floor. That said, here is the chronological list of the performances that will take place in October, each with a hyperlink to the SFP Web page for that event, which will include the prices for single-ticket purchases:
Thursday, October 7, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The season will begin with the first concert in the new Uncovered series curated by the Catalyst Quartet, the string quartet whose members are violinists Karla Donehew and Abi Fayette, violist Paul Laraia, and cellist Karlos Rodriguez. The program will be hosted by bass-baritone Dashon Burton, who will precede the quartet performance with commentary about the selections to be performed, all of which draw upon the African American tradition of chamber music. The program will begin with the first (“Lyric”) string quartet composed by George Walker. This will be followed by two works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, his Opus 5, five pieces for string quartet identified as Fantasiestücke (fantasy pieces), and his Opus 1 piano quintet in G minor. The pianist will be guest artist Stewart Goodyear.
This will be followed by the return of the PIVOT Festival, which will consist of four different programs, one of which will be given two performances, as follows:
- Wednesday, October 20, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Vocalist Theo Bleckmann will present a full-evening performance entitled Elegy.
- Thursday, October 21, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The second vocal offering will feature tenor Nicholas Phan. He will sing with the Brooklyn Rider string quartet, whose members are violinists Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen, violist Nicholas Cords, and cellist Michael Nicolas. They will perform Nico Muhly’s “Stranger.” The rest of the program has not yet been announced.
- Friday, October 22, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 24, 5 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater: Lyra is an extended dance interpretation of the Orpheus myth choreographed by Vanessa Thiessen. The performing dancers will share the space with a film by Benjamin Tarquin. The music was composed by Samuel Adams and will be performed by The Living Earth Show duo of percussionist Andy Meyerson and guitarist Travis Andrews.
- Saturday, October 23, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Violinist Jennifer Koh will present a program consisting entirely of compositions by Missy Mazzoli, who will accompany her at the piano.
Wednesday, October 27, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki will return to SFP to launch the Piano Series with an all-Chopin program entitled Night Music (suggesting that much, if not all, of the program will be devoted to nocturnes).
