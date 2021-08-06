Other Minds Festival 25: Update

Almost exactly a month ago, this site outlined the performers that would participate in Other Minds Festival 25, which was given the title Moment’s Notice: A Festival of Improvised Music. At that time the programs for the four concerts taking place on the “extended weekend” between Thursday, October 14, and Sunday, October 17, had been finalized, as had the venue, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the top floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. What had not been finalized were the ticket prices and arrangements for purchasing.
Fortunately, that matter has now been resolved with the creation of a single Web page on the City Box Office Web site. The price of the Festival Pass for all four concerts will be $175 with a $115 rate for students. Admission on Thursday night will be $45 with a student rate of $25, and single tickets for the remaining three concerts will be $55 with a $35 rate for students. All seating will be general admission.
In addition the Festival has updated its requirements for all those planning to attend, due to current concerns with the Delta Variant of COVID-19. All those attending will be required to provide proof of vaccination for at least two weeks prior to October 14. This will apply to all patrons aged twelve and higher. Proof of vaccination can be shown with a vaccination card, a photograph or scanned image of that card, or the QR code provided through the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal. Finally, all those attending performances will be required to wear masks at all times (until further notice). Variations, such as scarves, gaiters, and masks with a valve, will not be permitted.
Those with any questions are invited to call Other Minds at 415-934-8134.
