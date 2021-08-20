Sunset Music and Arts: October, 2021

As of this writing, Sunset Music and Arts plans to begin its 2021–2022 season with three recitals over the course of next month. As of this writing, there will be four recitals for the following month of October. These will all be solo performances performed by three pianists and one guitarist. The programs for those concerts have been announced as follows:
Saturday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.: Italian-Egyptian pianist Francesca Khalifa has prepared a program organized around an axis defined by Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Liszt. She will begin with two of the “big three” sonatas that Beethoven composed between 1820 and 1822. These will be Opus 109 in E major, followed by Opus 110 in A-flat major. Her primary Liszt offering will be the two “Concert Études” (S. 145), “Waldesrauschen” (forest murmurs) and “Gnomenreigen” (dance of the gnomes). These will be preceded by Liszt’s S. 555 transcription of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.” This “French turn” will then conclude the program with a performance of Maurice Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales.”
Saturday, October 16, 7:30 p.m.: Liana Paniyeva will also include Liszt transcriptions in her program. In this case the sources will be two of the songs of Franz Schubert, “Gretchen am Spinnrade” (Gretchen at the spinning wheel, D. 118) and “Ständchen” (serenade), the fourth of the fourteen songs in the D. 957 Schwanengesang, first published about half a year after the composer’s death. The program will begin with three of the preludes in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 23 collection. The Liszt transcriptions will be followed by Frédéric Chopin’s Opus 52, the fourth (and final) ballade in the key of F minor. The program will then conclude with Mieczysław Weinberg’s Opus 56 (fourth) piano sonata.
Saturday, October 23, 5 p.m.: Lyle Sheffler will the one solo guitarist of the month. Readers may recall that he was an “early adopter” of video streaming as a means of reaching out to audiences. This site documented its “first encounter” through his recital in the Manny’s Musical Sundays concert series, which took place on July 12, 2020, followed by his debut recital for Old First Concerts about two months later. He has prepared an extensive program for Sunset, whose Hispanic offerings will be contrasted by Peter Maxwell Davies’ “Farewell to Stromness.”
Saturday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.: The final pianist will be Frank Huang. He has not yet finalized his program. However, the composers he will represent include both Chopin and Liszt, as well as Nikolai Medtner, Frederic Rzewski (who died two months ago at the age of 83), and Florence Price.
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Children under the age of twelve are exempted from the vaccination requirement. Finally, Sunset has provided a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
