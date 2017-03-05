Center for New Music will Host the Debut of the Helia Music Collective

The Helia Music Collective was co-founded by composers Emma Logan and Julie Barwick to support the creative endeavors of women in music throughout the Bay Area.
Towards the end of this month at the Center for New Music (C4NM), Logan will curate the first concert to be presented by the collective. Entitled Re:Ignite, the program will consist entirely of contemporary music for two flutes by women composers. The performers will be the Siroko Duo of Jessie Nucho and Victoria Hauk.
The program will include Logan’s suite for two flutes, as well as Chelsea Loew’s “Hughes of Sylvia.” Other composers whose works will be performed will be Barwick, Shulamit Ran, Izabel Austin, Jane Rigler, and Brandy Hudelson. Helia has arranged the program with acoustic diversity in mind, meaning that performance techniques will involve supplementing playing the flute with singing, beatboxing, and everything between those stylistic extremes.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members, students, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
